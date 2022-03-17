Whelan Financial Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 16.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whelan Financial owned 327.68% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after acquiring an additional 493,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,614. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.36 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.