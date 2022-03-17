Widercoin Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $11,197.30 and $1,016.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.55 or 0.06868668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,962.25 or 1.00071452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

