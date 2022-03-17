Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

