Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

