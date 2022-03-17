WINk (WIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002406 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00298557 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

