Wolfe Research Lowers Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Market Perform

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. Oppenheimer lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

