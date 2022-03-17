Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Trimmed by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $7.83 on Thursday, hitting $235.30. 2,327,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,274.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

