Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.15.

XPOF stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

