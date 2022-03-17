XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.17 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

XSPA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 2,868.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 354,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 169,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

