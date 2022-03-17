Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.87. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 4,809 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $672.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yalla Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 973.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.