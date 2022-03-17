Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.1 days.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

