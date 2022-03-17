Yellow Cake’s (YCA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of YCA opened at GBX 375.50 ($4.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 238.50 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.50 ($5.91).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

