Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 3,022,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

