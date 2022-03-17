Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Yoshitsu Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. 275,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,959,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81.
Yoshitsu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKLF)
