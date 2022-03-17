Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.47. Youdao shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 11,822 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $991.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Youdao by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

