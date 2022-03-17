Yum China Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

