Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the lowest is ($1.17). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nevro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.