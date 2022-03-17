Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.96.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

