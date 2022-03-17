Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to announce $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.04. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

Continental Resources stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 45,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,749. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

