Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 698,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,102. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

