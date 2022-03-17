Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 698,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,102. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.