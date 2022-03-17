Zacks: Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Mission Produce posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AVO. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Mission Produce stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $835.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 391,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

