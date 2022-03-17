Zacks: Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 600,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

