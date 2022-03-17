Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to report $372.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $374.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,006. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

