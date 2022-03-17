Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Carter Bankshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.
Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.