Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Carter Bankshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

