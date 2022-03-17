Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

CGTX opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.