Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Entegris posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.11. 15,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. Entegris has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,734,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

