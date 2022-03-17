Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TELGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.74. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.99. 42,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.