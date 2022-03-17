Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.74. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.99. 42,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $149.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

