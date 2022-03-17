Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,302 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,668. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.