Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Brokerages predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.82). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of XFOR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,668. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
