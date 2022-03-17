Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

AGR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,622. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

