Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the highest is $2.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

KMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KemPharm stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,175. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

