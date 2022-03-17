Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $202.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.78. 9,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 12-month low of $163.41 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,401,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

