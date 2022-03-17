Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Sell

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

