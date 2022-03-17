Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Sell

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,627.55% and a negative return on equity of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.