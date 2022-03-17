Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,025. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

