Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) to “Buy”

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVGN. StockNews.com raised Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

