Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to “Hold”

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GROY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

