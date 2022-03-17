Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to “Buy”

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Immunocore by 260.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 355,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,286 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
