Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 56,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 806,822 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $27.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $41,406,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.