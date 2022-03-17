Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.97 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $520.21 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00281401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004058 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.01258074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,822,969,521 coins and its circulating supply is 12,531,502,368 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

