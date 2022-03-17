ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZI opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,663,286 shares of company stock worth $151,526,797. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,868,000 after buying an additional 4,464,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

