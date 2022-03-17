Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,962. The company has a market cap of $981.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

