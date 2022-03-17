Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. 1,574,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $169,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zuora by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 541,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

