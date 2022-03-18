$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.06 million, a P/E ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

