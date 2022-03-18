$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $578.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

