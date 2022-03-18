$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Sotera Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.32. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

