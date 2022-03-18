$0.38 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of TPVG opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.