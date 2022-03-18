$0.64 EPS Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,190. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

