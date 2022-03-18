$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,979. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.