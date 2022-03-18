$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

