$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. 1,203,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,260,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after acquiring an additional 658,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.